Watch: QB Grady Shannon shows off strong arm for Ursuline TD

The Irish QB set up a score by zipping the ball down the field to an open receiver

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, Ursuline quarterback Grady Shannon showed off his strong arm in two throws that marched the Irish down the field in just two plays.

Watch the video above to see the two plays that led to the score.

You can see the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best player in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.