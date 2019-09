Watch the video to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Irish and Falcons.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline will meet Austintown Fitch in a battle of two former Steel Valley Conference foes Friday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

The game broadcast will begin Friday night at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.

Since 1993, Ursuline has defeated Fitch in 11 of the last 12 head-to-head-meetings.



Friday’s game marks the first matchup since all the way back in 2007.