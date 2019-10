Watch the video to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Warriors and Clippers.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield will meet Columbiana in a battle of two playoff hopefuls Friday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

The game broadcast will begin Friday night at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.

Both teams are in need of a win to take a big step towards securing a spot in week eleven.