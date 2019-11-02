WATCH: Poland vs. Struthers Full High School Football Game

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a backyard fight for the WKBN Game of the Week as the Struthers Wildcats met the Poland Bulldogs Friday night.

They’re calling it the Battle of 616. Struthers and Poland renewed their rivalry to close out the regular season, looking to head to the postseason on a winning note.

Poland had all but clinched a home game in Week 11.

Meanwhile, Struthers was trying to officially punch its ticket. A win Friday night would help the cause.

Both sides wanted to earn bragging rights with a win on high school football’s biggest stage.

“To be the Game of the Week, we’ve got more people watching us,” said Struthers senior Aiden Hall. “We know we’ve gotta show out a little more with more eyes. It’s just an extra motivation to play even better.”

“It’s real cool being Game of the Week,” said Poland senior Antonio Gay. “A lot of the community comes out. It will be a big game, stands will be full but, once again, it’s just about worrying about what we gotta do to win.”

