WATCH: Poland vs. South Range Girls Basketball

Both teams have 10 wins and plenty of momentum heading into Monday night's meeting

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland and South Range girls basketball teams have plenty in common. Both have 10 wins and both have plenty of momentum heading into Monday night’s meeting on our Game of the Week.

Since dropping back-to-back games at the end of December, South Range has ripped off three straight victories en route to a record of 10-4.

Meanwhile, Poland is off to a perfect start in league play at 7-0. The Bulldogs are 10-2.

Earlier this season, Poland topped South Range by eight — 37-29.

You can see Poland and South Range battle in girls basketball on our Game of the Week LIVE tonight at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.