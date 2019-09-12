WATCH: Niles’ Zack Leonard seeks statement win over East on WKBN Game of the Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - East's Maleek McIntosh is expected to play a key role Friday night against Niles in week three of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

McIntosh enters this week's action as the Golden Bears' leading rusher, with 247 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. He is averaging just under 10 yards per carry.

At 5'10", 190 pounds, McIntosh looks up to Le'Veon Bell of the New York Jets, since they hail from the same area outside of Columbus, Ohio.