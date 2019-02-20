WATCH: Niles vs. Howland Boys High School Basketball Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Tuesday night at Howland High School, the push toward the postseason continued and the final week of the regular season is upon us.

A backyard rivalry was renewed as Howland met Niles in a special presentation of our WKBN Game of the Week.

All eyes were on Red Dragons' start Cylar Kane Johnson. He's one of the most prolific scorers in the entire area. Earlier this season, he passed his brother, Cameron, to become the all-time leading scorer at Niles.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have had a tough go. The Tigers have lost six of the last seven and were just 6-14 before Tuesday's game.

But anytime two rivals get together, records don't mean anything. Overall in the series, Howland had won four of the last five head-to-head meetings.