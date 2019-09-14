WATCH: Niles vs. East High School Football Game

East and Niles were looking to keep their undefeated records intact

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 3 of the high school football season brought two undefeated teams to Sports Team 27’s Game of the Week — East and Niles.

East was seeking a third straight win in the series with Niles, but the Golden Bears and Red Dragons have split the last six head-to-head meetings.

They are both in Division III Region 9. That means Friday night’s result could have some serious playoff implications.

“Who doesn’t want to seem themselves on TV?” said East Head Coach Brian Marrow. “As a young kid, you’re watching highlights — and they see the great job that you guys do on Friday nights with all the highlights — and then you have the whole game, allowing them to showcase their talents. I can’t even speak volumes of that. I know these guys are excited.”

“I’m going to talk to our front liners,” said Niles Head Coach Jim Parry. “We’ve got a decent budget with those guys and maybe getting you guys on full time. Any time the cameras are on, the motivation is a little bit better.”

