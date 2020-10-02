Watch: McElroy’s pick-six puts Ursuline on the board quickly in ‘Game of the Week’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Irish drove down the field on their opening drive against rival Cardinal Mooney Friday night, only to cough the ball up in the red zone.

But two plays later, the Irish got the ball back (and then some).

Watch the video above to see DeMarcus McElroy make a big play for the Irish.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.