POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN will open the 2021-22 high school basketball season with the annual United Way Holiday Basketball Classic on Saturday.

A total of four games will be broadcast live on MyYTV, beginning at noon, and will be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Game #3 (Girls) – Poland (4-0) vs. West Branch (5-1) – 3:30 p.m.

Last meeting:

Feb. 29, 2020 – West Branch, 44-43 (Division II District Final)

Carly Scarpitti’s steal on a Poland inbounds pass with under 10 seconds remaining and a made free throw was the difference in West Branch’s one-point win (44-43) in the Austintown District Championship game. Peyton Alazaus led the Warriors with 13 points. Anna Lippiatt and Scarpitti scored 11 and 10 respectively. Jackie Grisdale led all scorers with 22 for the Bulldogs.



Last time out: