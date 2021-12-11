POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN will open the 2021-22 high school basketball season with the annual United Way Holiday Basketball Classic on Saturday.
A total of four games will be broadcast live on MyYTV, beginning at noon, and will be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.
You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Game #3 (Girls) – Poland (4-0) vs. West Branch (5-1) – 3:30 p.m.
Last meeting:
Feb. 29, 2020 – West Branch, 44-43 (Division II District Final)
Carly Scarpitti’s steal on a Poland inbounds pass with under 10 seconds remaining and a made free throw was the difference in West Branch’s one-point win (44-43) in the Austintown District Championship game. Peyton Alazaus led the Warriors with 13 points. Anna Lippiatt and Scarpitti scored 11 and 10 respectively. Jackie Grisdale led all scorers with 22 for the Bulldogs.
Last time out:
- West Branch jumped out to a 38-18 lead at the half before finishing off Fitch, 62-38, on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors received 17 from Sydney Mercer and 15 points from Sophie Gregory in the win.
- Since opening the season with a 73-58 win at Fitch on November 29, the Bulldogs posted a pair of wins (over league-foes Hubbard and Niles) were they’ve outscored the competition by a combined total of 117-37. On Monday, Connie Cougras led Poland in scoring with 10 points as the Bulldogs defeated Niles – 64-22. On Thursday (Dec. 9), Poland topped Struthers on Thursday, 51-30, for their fourth win of the year. Cougras contributed a team-high 19 points.