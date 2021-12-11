POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN will open the 2021-22 high school basketball season with the annual United Way Holiday Basketball Classic on Saturday.

A total of four games will be broadcast live on MyYTV, beginning at noon, and will be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Game #4 (Boys) – Poland (1-1) vs. LaBrae (1-0) – 5:15 p.m.

Back with the Bulldogs: Poland names new boys basketball coach



Last meeting:

Jan. 2, 2021 – Poland, 58-35

Christian Colosimo (17) and Ross Dedo (13) finished with a combined 30 points as Poland ran away with a 58-35 victory over LaBrae. Connor Meyer paced the Vikings with 15 points.



Last time out: