WATCH: Mooney vs. Chaney High School Football Game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football season kicked off in a big way with Thursday’s Game of the Week. For one of these teams, it was part of a comeback of sorts.

It was an electric atmosphere — far beyond the usual feel for a season opener. Chaney football is back after nine years away.

“They just feel some kind of respect,” said Chaney Head Coach Chris Amill. “Like, we’re back. We’re not just Chaney football, kind of thrown to the side. People care. They want to see us and I’m hoping on Thursday night, on TV, that we’ll make our alumni proud.”

But the Cowboys had their hands full Thursday night against Cardinal Mooney — a team that was seeking a fourth straight win in the season opener.

Chaney and Mooney met for the first time since 2002 when the Cardinals came away with a 17-13 win.

“There’s a tremendous amount of excitement,” said Cardinal Mooney Head Coach P.J. Fecko. “Many people take high school football very, very seriously and it’s great for our younger guys. For all these players, whether they’re here at Mooney or Chaney or all the other schools that you guys are going to cover throughout the year and that you guys are going to highlight throughout the year, it’s a special time. It’s something that they’re only here for a short time and they’re going to remember forever.”