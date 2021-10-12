Watch live: Fitch vs. Canfield high school volleyball

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The volleyball season is heating up with the post-season almost upon us. This week, the Game of the Week cameras will be rolling at a pair of big-time volleyball matches. Canfield plays host to Fitch on Tuesday.

High School Volleyball Match of the Week

Tuesday, October 12 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Fitch (16-2) at Canfield (13-7)