POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN will open the 2021-22 high school basketball season with the annual United Way Holiday Basketball Classic on Saturday.
A total of four games will be broadcast live on MyYTV, beginning at noon, and will be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.
You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Game #2 (Boys) – Chaney (3-1) vs. Boardman (2-0) – 1:45 p.m.
Boardman holds off Chaney to win season-opener
Last three meetings:
Dec. 3, 2021 – Boardman, 50-49
Trey DePietro led the Spartans with 15 points and 10 boards to earn a double-double in the season opener.
Feb. 9, 2021 – Chaney, 60-58
Feb. 14, 2020 – Boardman, 66-60
Last time out:
- Cowboys are set to welcome Howland on Friday. On Tuesday, Chaney survived a late rally in the waning seconds by Harding to hold on to a 71-70 win. D’Juan Waller paced Chaney with 19 points.
- Boardman will meet Ursuline on Friday. Anthony Hightower scored 17 to lead Boardman past Tallmadge in their 59-55 victory this past Tuesday.