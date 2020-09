Watch the video to see the action live from the Ice Castle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney and Chaney are set to go head-to-head in the WKBN Game of the Week Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

Watch the game live above.

Chaney enters the contest looking for their first win, sitting at 0-3.

Cardinal Mooney earned their first win of the season last week against Youngstown East. The Cardinals sit at 1-2 this year.

Follow this story during the game for live updates.