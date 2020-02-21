WATCH: LaBrae vs. Springfield Boys Basketball

Both teams enter the regular season finale absolutely on fire as number-two seeds in the upcoming tournament

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The regular season wraps up Friday night and two of the area’s winningest teams over the last 10 years will meet as Springfield plays host to LaBrae on high school basketball’s biggest stage.

Both teams enter the regular season finale absolutely on fire as number-two seeds in the upcoming tournament.

The Vikings have won 13 of their last 15, entering Friday night’s action at 16-5.

Meanwhile, Springfield has won eight straight. The Tigers are 15-6.

They actually wrapped up the regular season against one another a year ago, with Springfield coming away with a five-point win.

The Tigers have won two of the last three meetings head-to-head.

You can watch LaBrae and Springfield LIVE tonight, starting at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and in the WKBN app.