WATCH: Kennedy Catholic vs. West Middlesex Girls’ High School Basketball Game

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Sports Team 27’s Game of the Week is moving to the hardwood and more this week. The season tips off Tuesday night with an important game.

It’s the 19th season for Game of the Week and what better way to get things started in 2020 than with a battle of two of the area’s best girls’ basketball programs? Kennedy Catholic and West Middlesex.

It’s a match-up featuring two of the best players in all of western Pennsylvania.

Kennedy Catholic’s Malia Magestro, a YSU recruit, is leading the Golden Eagles, averaging more than 26 points per game this season.

Makennah White, of West Middlesex, continues to put up huge numbers. She is averaging 24 points per contest and is the Big Reds’ all-time leading scorer. She signed to play college basketball at UMASS just last month.

You can see Kennedy Catholic battle West Middlesex in our WKBN Game of the Week LIVE tonight at 7 p.m. right here on WKBN.com and in the app.