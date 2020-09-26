Watch: Hubbard receiver splits two Poland defenders, loses helmet in leaping grab

Yianni Hazimihalis pulls out all the stops in a leaping grab late in the first half of the 'Game of the Week'

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing 7-0 late in the first half, Nikolas Hendrix reared back and threw the ball downfield where Yianni Hazimihalis jumped into the air, splitting two defenders, and came down with one football and no helmet in a fantastic display of concentration.

Watch the video above to see the play.

