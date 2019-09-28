WATCH: Girard vs. South Range Game of the Week full highlights

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard fell to South Range Friday night in the ‘Game of the Week’, 36-22.
Dylan Dominguez rushed for 203 yards and a touchdown in the win for the Raiders, claiming Player of the Game honors.
South Range improves to 3-2 overall on the season, while Girard suffers its’ first loss, dropping to 4-1.
Watch the video to see extended highlights of the week five matchup in the Northeast 8 Conference.
