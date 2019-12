Second game of the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic in Poland, the LaBrae boy’s basketball team won 67-63 over Girard.

The United Way Holiday Basketball Classic was held at Poland Seminary High School Saturday.

