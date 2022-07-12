BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 televised both 11U and 12U Little League Baseball District Championship games as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week on Monday from the Fields of Dreams in Boardman. Tuesday, 9U and 10U Little League Baseball District Championship games will also be streamed.

Both games will air live on MyYTV and will also be streamed live, for free, on the WKBN app.

Poland will face Canfield in the 9U Championship on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Poland and Canfield will also meet in the 10U title game. It will be played on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Chad Krispinsky and Jason Triveri will have the call for all of the games.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008