WATCH: Erie McDowell vs. Kennedy Catholic Boys Basketball

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic has won a state title each of the last four years. On Tuesday night, the Golden Eagles are looking to return to favor by knocking off Erie McDowell in our Game of the Week after falling to the Trojans last month.

More importantly, a Kennedy win earns the Golden Eagles a share of the Region 7 title with McDowell and Cathedral Prep.

A McDowell win gives the Trojans the outright crown.

Kennedy has lost five of its last eight, while McDowell has won seven of the last eight.

In the first meeting last month, McDowell came away with a 12-point but it was a three-point game with just over a minute to play.

That said, it should be a fun night on high school basketball’s biggest stage.

You can watch Kennedy Catholic meet McDowell in a battle of state powers LIVE tonight, starting at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and in the WKBN app.