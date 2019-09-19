WATCH: Crestview vs. LaBrae High School Volleyball Game

We have a great one on tap Thursday night as state-ranked Crestview plays host to LaBrae

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27’s first volleyball Game of the Week airs tonight at 7 p.m.

We have a great one on tap as state-ranked Crestview plays host to LaBrae.

The undefeated Rebels are ranked sixth in the latest volleyball coaches poll, having received five first-place votes.

Meanwhile, LaBrae is 11-3. Since falling to Crestview in the first meeting in August, the Vikings have won eight of their last nine matches overall.

You can watch the game on WKBN.com, on our mobile app or on myYTV starting at 7 tonight.