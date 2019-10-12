WATCH: Columbiana vs. Brookfield High School Football Game

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – We have reached Week 7 of the high school football season and local teams are jockeying for a spot in the postseason. Friday night’s Game of the Week was a pivotal matchup.

Most of the Valley is focused on conference play right now, but the Columbiana-Brookfield game was a nonleague game between two teams that could be fighting for the same spot in the playoffs.

They both compete in Division VI Region 21. Essentially, both sides treated this as a must-win on high school football’s biggest stage.

“It’s amazing to know that they think that we have the talent to play in a Game of the Week,” said Columbiana senior quarterback Jakob Cross. “We’re playing against a team that is, obviously, a team that’s good enough to be in a Game of the Week. I’m really looking forward to it. I think the rest of the guys are really looking forward to it. I think it’s gonna be exciting.”

“It’s phenomenal,” said Randy Clark. “It’s been a long time for us but it’s phenomenal for us. We’re glad to be there. The kids are gonna be excited. The community is gonna be excited and we’ve just gotta go out and play.”

You can watch the entire Brookfield and Columbiana game above.