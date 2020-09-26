Watch: Colosimo delivers exclamation point with ‘fingertips’ INT for Poland

Christian Colisimo put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter against Hubbard

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing 21-0 mid-way through the fourth quarter, the Hubbard Eagles took to the air in an attempt to mount a comeback in the ‘Game of the Week’ against Poland.

That’s when Christian Colisimo delivered the final knockout blow from the Bulldogs.

Watch the video above to see what happened.

