WATCH: Chaney vs. McDonald Boys High School Basketball

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) - The high school boys basketball regular season is winding down and this is where we find out which teams want to make a run in the tournament. The serious contenders play their toughest competition late and that's exactly what we had Friday night in our WKBN Game of the Week. Chaney and McDonald are two of the top seeds in their brackets and they headlined our LIVE broadcast.

This Game of the Week was a non-conference affair with plenty of flair as the Cowboys and Blue Devils hooked up under the bright lights.

Given what these two programs have done to this point in the season, this one had the makings of being something special.

Following a long hiatus, Chaney's basketball program is back and it's back in a big way. The Cowboys entered the night with a record of 14-5, having ripped off six straight wins. That includes victories over Ursuline, Lowellville and Cardinal Mooney.

McDonald is likewise red-hot, having won six of seven. Sharpshooter Zach Rasile has scored at least 30 points in all but three games this season. He is also Ohio's all-time leader in three-pointers and he's just a junior.

The entire game will be posted soon.