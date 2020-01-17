WATCH: Chaney vs. East Boys Basketball Game

This is a game for pride throughout the City of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown rivals are in the spotlight Friday night, battling it out on the basketball court. This is a game for pride throughout the city.

It should be a packed house at East High School as the Golden Bears host rival Chaney in Steel Valley Conference action.

Chaney won the first meeting last month, coming away with a 16-point victory.

The Cowboys haven’t lost since December 17, having won seven of their last eight games overall.

Chaney is 9-3. Two of their three losses this season were by a combined 4 points. Keep in mind, this Chaney team just missed out on winning a district title last spring.

East checks in at 3-9 but the Golden Bears continue to improve. Their coaches said the future is bright, with plenty of young talent in the program. They’d love nothing more than to give Chaney its first league loss.

Watch Chaney and East face off LIVE starting at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and in the WKBN mobile app.