WATCH: Chaney vs. Boardman Boys Basketball

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It should be a great game Friday night as the Boardman Spartans play host to Youngstown Chaney in our WKBN Game of the Week.

Without a doubt, the Cowboys and Spartans are two of the top boys teams in the entire area.

These two teams have quite a lot in common.

It all starts with winning — both do a lot of that. In fact, they bring a combined 33 wins to the floor.

Both are also conference champions. Chaney won the Steel Valley Conference, while Boardman clinched the AAC Red Tier title.

The Cowboys and Spartans love to push the pace, so we should see plenty of defense and transition baskets Friday evening as both of these teams continue gearing up for tournament play.

You can watch Chaney battle Boardman in our Game of the Week tonight LIVE, starting at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and the WKBN app.