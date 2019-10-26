WATCH: Cardinal Mooney vs. Ursuline Full High School Football Game

Watch parts one and two to see the full game between the Cardinals and Fighting Irish

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the 17th straight year, the classic rivalry between Cardinal Mooney and Ursuline was highlighted Friday night as WKBN’s Game of the Week.

“They have some great athleticism. They do a great job with a couple of quarterbacks that are both very capable individuals. They do a great job of getting the ball to a lot of different people. They move the ball around pretty well. They’re a team that just had some bad breaks here or there in some very close ballgames,” said Cardinal Mooney Head Coach P.J. Fecko.

“They’re big and physical upfront. They take a lot of pride in running the football, like they always have. They do a great job running off tackle, running the zone play and the counterplay off that. They come off the ball hard and they have a good running back behind him,” said Ursuline Head Coach Dan Reardon.

Watch parts one and two to see the full game between the Cardinals and Fighting Irish.