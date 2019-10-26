Breaking News
Halloween Trick or Treat times

WATCH: Cardinal Mooney vs. Ursuline Full High School Football Game

Game of the Week

Watch parts one and two to see the full game between the Cardinals and Fighting Irish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the 17th straight year, the classic rivalry between Cardinal Mooney and Ursuline was highlighted Friday night as WKBN’s Game of the Week.

“They have some great athleticism. They do a great job with a couple of quarterbacks that are both very capable individuals. They do a great job of getting the ball to a lot of different people. They move the ball around pretty well. They’re a team that just had some bad breaks here or there in some very close ballgames,” said Cardinal Mooney Head Coach P.J. Fecko.

“They’re big and physical upfront. They take a lot of pride in running the football, like they always have. They do a great job running off tackle, running the zone play and the counterplay off that. They come off the ball hard and they have a good running back behind him,” said Ursuline Head Coach Dan Reardon.

Watch parts one and two to see the full game between the Cardinals and Fighting Irish.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com