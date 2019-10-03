WATCH: Canfield vs. Howland High School Volleyball Game

You can see Howland battle Canfield LIVE right here, starting at 7 tonight

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the best local volleyball programs are facing off Thursday night in a rematch from earlier this season.

Canfield is getting set to host Howland. The Cardinals have revenge on their minds after seeing their 19-game win streak in the head-to-head series end last month.

The Cardinals are 13-4 coming in and they enter Thursday night’s action ranked 10th in Division II in the latest coaches poll.

Howland, meanwhile, has won 17 of its 19 games this season.

It should be a terrific atmosphere.

You can see Howland battle Canfield in a special volleyball presentation of WKBN’s Game of the Week, live tonight at 7 p.m. on myYTV, WKBN.com and WKBN’s mobile app.