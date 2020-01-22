WATCH: Canfield vs. Howland Girls Basketball

The Cardinals have come away victorious in 10 of the last 15 meetings

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield and Howland — two traditional girls basketball powers — are stepping onto high school basketball’s biggest stage Wednesday night.

Canfield won the first go-around by 9 earlier this month. The Cardinals enter Wednesday’s action with a record of 11-4.

Howland checks in at 8-6 and is seeking a third win in the last four games.

Canfield has come away victorious in 10 of the last 15 meetings, including three of the last five.

Canfield and Howland will tip off Wednesday night at 7. You can watch the game LIVE on WKBN.com and in the WKBN mobile app.