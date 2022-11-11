NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Cardinals and Ursuline Irish are battling it out LIVE on the WKBN 27 High School Football Game of the Week for a chance to advance in the Division III Ohio High School Football Playoffs at Niles McKinley High School.
With 8:11 left in the second quarter, Canfield quarterback Broc Lowry found Jack Davis down the sideline for an incredible diving catch.
Watch the video above to see the play.
