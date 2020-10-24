Watch: Burgess makes diving catch to give Raiders first lead over Fitch

Austintown Fitch hosts Warren Harding Friday night in a 'Game of the Week' rematch from week one.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch hosts Warren Harding Friday night in a ‘Game of the Week’ rematch from week one.

The Falcons jumped ahead 10-0 at the half, but the Raiders came out of the locker room looking like a different team scoring on their first two possessions.

Watch the video above as Elijah Taylor hits a diving Deaveion Burgess for a go-ahead touchdown pass early in the third quarter to give the Raiders their first lead of the game.

