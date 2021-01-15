Watch: Boardman’s Birch reflects on 100th career win

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman topped Austintown Fitch 54-42 in All American Conference Red Tier action Friday night.

The victory marked the 100th career victory for Boardman Head Coach Pat Birch.

Following the win, Birch joined Chad Krispinsky to discuss the win and the career milestone.

Boardman has now won six straight meetings with Fitch.

Luke Ryan led the Spartans with 11 points, while Trey DePietro and Ethan Anderson also reached double figures with 10 points apiece. Spencer Smith tallied 9 points in the win, while D.J. Evans chipped in with 8 points.

Austintown Fitch’s Todd Simons led all scorers with 16 points, all of which came in the second half.

Boardman improves to 7-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. The Spartans have now won three straight games.