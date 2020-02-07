WATCH: Boardman vs. Warren Harding Boys Basketball

Live Now
(WKBN) – For the third time this week, a conference title is on the line on our Game of the Week. On Friday night, Boardman could clinch an outright AAC Red Tier title with a win over Warren Harding.

The Spartans enter the contest having won six straight games. They are 16-1 overall, seated atop the conference standings at 6-0.

The Spartans have been ranked in the state top 10 in every poll so far this season.

Harding checks in at 12-6 overall and 5-1 in the league. A Raider win Friday evening would move them into a tie for the league lead.

Boardman won the first meeting last month 61-42.

You can watch Boardman battle Warren Harding LIVE starting at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and in the WKBN app.

