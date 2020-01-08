WATCH: Boardman vs. Canfield Wrestling

We're shining the spotlight on Canfield and Boardman, two of the premier high school wrestling programs in the Valley

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 is covering wrestling Wednesday night. The mats are rolled out for a key match-up between rival schools.

Canfield has certainly made its mark as one of the top programs in Ohio, with five individual state champions over the last three years.

The Cardinals enter Wednesday night’s action at 5-1, while Boardman is 4-3.

It should be a fun night with both of these teams on display.

This is the second special wrestling presentation in the history of the WKBN Game of the Week. We plan on airing more wrestling competitions in the next couple of months.

