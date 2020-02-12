WATCH: Austintown Fitch vs. Beaver Local Wrestling

The Beavers and Falcons are bringing a combined record of 23-4 to the mat

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The state wrestling tournament begins in 29 days. On Wednesday, Game of the Week is back on the road, showcasing two teams that were well-represented in Columbus last year.

Two of the top high school wrestling programs will be on display — Beaver Local playing host to Austintown Fitch.

The Beavers and Falcons are bringing a combined record of 23-4 to the mat. Both teams finished last weekend as regional runners-up.

Both programs will assuredly be well-represented in Columbus, once again making their mark in state competition with a handful of them making some news on the national level.

You can watch Austintown Fitch battle Beaver Local in high school wrestling LIVE tonight, starting at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and in the WKBN mobile app.