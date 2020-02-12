Breaking News
WATCH: Austintown Fitch vs. Beaver Local Wrestling
Live Now
Austintown Fitch vs. Beaver Local Wrestling
Closings and delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Austintown Fitch vs. Beaver Local Wrestling

Game of the Week

The Beavers and Falcons are bringing a combined record of 23-4 to the mat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The state wrestling tournament begins in 29 days. On Wednesday, Game of the Week is back on the road, showcasing two teams that were well-represented in Columbus last year.

Two of the top high school wrestling programs will be on display — Beaver Local playing host to Austintown Fitch.

The Beavers and Falcons are bringing a combined record of 23-4 to the mat. Both teams finished last weekend as regional runners-up.

Both programs will assuredly be well-represented in Columbus, once again making their mark in state competition with a handful of them making some news on the national level.

You can watch Austintown Fitch battle Beaver Local in high school wrestling LIVE tonight, starting at 7 p.m. on WKBN.com and in the WKBN mobile app.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS