WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK topped Lowellville 68-55 Tuesday night in boys high school basketball action.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Jaden Rishel led the Eagles with 17 points, while Michael Condoleon added 16 points in the win. T.J. Harden also reached double-figures with 11 points.

Lowellville’s Vinny Ballone led all scorers with 26 points. Anthony Lucente tallied 15 in the setback.

With the win, Warren JFK improves to 12-8 on the season. The Eagles will host Lake Center Christian on Friday night.

Lowellville drops to 16-4. The Rockets return to action on Thursday against Waterloo.