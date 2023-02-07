HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK rallied for a thrilling 58-56 win over rival Howland in boys’ high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Trailing by 10 at halftime, JFK went on a 33-9 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

Michael Condoleon led the Eagles with 15 points. Nick Ryan and Devonte Taylor added 11 points apiece in the win.

Howland’s Alex Henry led the way for the Tigers with 20 points. Brandon Null added 18, while John Perry tallied 12 points in the setback.

Howland drops to 9-10 overall on the season. The Tigers return to action on Friday night on the road at Canfield.

JFK improves to 15-3 on the campaign. The Eagles visit St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday night.