Warren JFK moves on to Regional Finals, defeats Dalton in ‘Game of the Week’

The Eagles improve to 7-2 on the season with the victory and will host Lucas next week.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK Eagles held off a strong Dalton team Friday night in the ‘Game of the Week’, 28-18.

Cam Hollobaugh led the way with over 100 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns for JFK.

Dalton hit the scoreboard first with a 40+ yard touchdown run early in the first quarter for a quick 6-0 lead.

JFK came right down the field on their opening drive as well, and with 5:02 left in the first quarter, JFK had their first lead of the game, 7-6, when Air Force commit Jesse Likens scored from 19 yards out.

Later in the first, an 81 yard touchdown run swung the lead back Dalton’s way 12-7 following their second missed PAT attempt of the game.

Likens scored again with :51 remaining in the first half to give JFK the lead 14-12 heading into the locker room.

JFK deferred in the first half and made the most out of getting the ball first in the third quarter. Hollobaugh’s first TD of the night, a three yard run, came on that opening drive and gave JFK a nine-point, two-possession advantage due to the missed PAT’s from Dalton.

Hollobaugh’s second score of the night and 21st rushing touchdown of the season all but sealed the game when the one-yard plunge extended the Eagles lead to 28-12 with just under six minutes remaining.

Dalton was able to quickly put another score on the board, but a failed two-point conversion kept them from being able to get within a single score of JFK and ran out of time.