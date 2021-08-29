Warren JFK headlines live broadcast on Game of the Week Friday night

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Friday, the Game of the Week will feature two of the top programs in their respective divisions in the Garrettsville Garfield G-Men (D5) and the Warren JFK Eagles (D7) from Mollenkopf Stadium. In each of their past two meetings, Garfield has gotten the better of JFK. Can the Eagles turn back their nemesis from Portage County this time.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, September 3 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Garrettsville Garfield (2-0) at Warren JFK (2-0)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 3 Meetings

Sept. 18, 2020 – Garfield, 27-21

Sept. 21, 2019 – Garfield, 42-28

Nov. 11, 1988 – Warren JFK, 27-0 (Regional Semifinal)

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Garfield, 48.0; Warren JFK; 46.0

Scoring Defense: Garfield, 6.0; Warren JFK, 17.0

Game Notes

-Last September, Anthony Demma ran for 203 yards on 21 carries and scored a total of three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in the G-Men’s 27-21 win at home over JFK.

-The G-Men are seeking their 12th consecutive road win since coming away victorious in each of their past three years’ contests away from Garrettsville.

-Anthony Demma scored four times and nearly reached the 200 all-purpose yardage plateau (188) in Garfield’s 47-6 win over Lakeview last Friday.

-In each of their first two weeks of the season, the G-Men have compiled over 300 yards of rushing as a team. In Week One (vs Cardinal), they grinded out 331 yards on the ground, while in Week Two (vs. Lakeview), they finished with 308 yards.

-Last year, Garfield finished with a 9-1 record, which tied the school record for wins in a season. That nine-win total was accomplished in 1989, 2004, 2005, 2016, 2019 and 2020.

–The Eagles have won 10 of their last 11 home games after posting a 44-28 win over Western Reserve this past Saturday. Kennedy ran for over 300 yards on the ground as they finished with an average of just above eight yards a carry. Mike Mauro, Chris Campana (124 rushing yards) and Caleb Hadley (pass/run) all scored twice.

-Antwan Brown, the Liberty transfer, scored three touchdowns in their season opening 48-6 win over Champion. Brown scored another last Saturday against Western Reserve.

-Since 2015, Warren JFK has accumulated a winning percentage of 70.5% (55-23).

Upcoming Schedule

Garfield

Sept. 10 – LaBrae (2-0)

Sept. 17 – Newton Falls (2-0)

Sept. 24 – Champion (0-2)

Warren JFK

Sept. 10 – at Conneaut (0-1)

Sept. 18 – Fairport Harding (0-2)

Sept. 24 – Mogadore (2-0)