CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK blanked Southern Local 35-0 in the Division VII regional semifinals on Saturday night at Canfield High School.

The Eagles got on the scoreboard in the first quarter when Aidan Rossi recovered a fumbled punt snap in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Eagles increased the lead in the second quarter when Marcus Komora intercepted Ryan Exline and returned it 31-yards for a touchdown, increasing the lead to 14-0.

Caleb Hadley added a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The Eagles led 21-0 entering the fourth quarter.

Antonio Smith and Thomas Easton each scored a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring.

Smith finished with 80 yards on the ground, while Easton added 52. Aidan Rossi tallied 58 yards in the win.

Wyatt Morris led Southern on the ground with 147 yards. Ryan Exline finished with 34 yards on the ground.

Southern’s season comes to and end with a record of 11-2.

With the win, JFK improves to 11-1 on the season. The Eagles advance to face the winner of Danville in the Division VII Regional Final next Saturday night at 7 p.m. at a site to be announced.