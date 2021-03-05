Warren JFK coach reflects on winning third district title in five years

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK topped McDonald 77-55 in the Division IV Boys District Final Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Eagles’ Head Coach Mark Komlanc joined Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

With the win, JFK has won district titles in three of the last five years, and 11 in program history.

Cam Hollobaugh was named Player of the Game, leading the Eagles with 19 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. Gabe Green added 16 points while Jaden Rishel tallied 12.

JFK improves to 12-4 overall on the season. The Eagles advance to face Lucas in the Division IV Regional Semifinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Akron Firestone High School.