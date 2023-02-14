WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Harding rolled past East Liverpool 86-60 in boys’ high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Raiders’ head coach Keelyn Franklin spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

With the win, Warren Harding improves to 15-7 overall on the season. The Raiders have now won five straight games heading into their tournament opened against Boardman in the Div. II Sectional Semifinal on Feb. 22.