Volleyball mania hits Game of Week as Lakeview hosts South Range

Lakeview has lost just 8 games in their first 14 matches this season

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – State-ranked Lakeview plays host to South Range this Thursday on the Volleyball Game of the Week. The Bulldogs are unbeaten as South Range looks to end that streak and make a push towards the post-season which begins in two weeks (October 19).



2020 High School Volleyball Match of the Week

Thursday, October 8, 2020 (LIVE at 7 pm on WKBN.com)

South Range (12-8) at #15 Lakeview (14-0 as of October 5)

*Replay on MyYTV at 11 pm

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 15, 2020 – Lakeview, 3-1

Sept. 19, 2019 – Lakeview, 3-1

Aug. 27, 2019 – Lakeview, 3-0

Sept. 20, 2018 – Lakeview, 3-1

Aug. 28, 2018 – Lakeview, 3-1

Last Meeting

…Lakeview took 3 of their 4 games against South Range to win their match on September 15 (3-1). Anna Peterson led Lakeview with 13 kills as sophomore Tara Lytle finished with 9 also. Maggie Pavlansky had 31 assists. For South Range, Izzy Lamparty closed out her night with 13 kills.

Raider Notes

…The Lady Raiders have won 3 matches in a row since suffering back-to-back losses East Liverpool (3-0) and Jefferson (3-1) on successive nights (Sept. 23 & 24).

In their last match on Thursday (October 1), South Range defeated Girard – 3-0 (28-26, 26-24, 26-24). Izzy Lamparty had 11 kills while Julie Stachowicz and Allison Sauerwein both had 9. Freshman Sarah Kuhns was awarded 22 assists over her three games. Reagan Irons had 35 digs.

A year ago, South Range was topped by Crestview in the Salem District Championship (3-0).

Bulldog Notes

…Lakeview has posted a perfect 14-0 match record. The Bulldogs have won 42 of their 50 games this year (not counting their matchups with Jefferson or Crestview on Tuesday & Wednesday of this week)

The Bulldogs displayed their dominance in a 3-game sweep of Poland (who was on a 2-match winning streak at the time) on Thursday (25-14, 25-14, 25-17). Tara Lytle led the way with 10 kills as Maggie Pavlansky had 26 assists.

Lakeview got by Perry (3-2) in the Sectional Final a year ago before being eliminated by Lake Catholic (3-0) in the districts.

Upcoming Schedules

South Range

Oct. 14 – at Poland

Lakeview

Oct. 12 – Howland

Oct. 14 – Mineral Ridge