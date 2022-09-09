YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We have a big-time matchup on tonight’s Game of the Week between undefeated Fitch and unbeaten Ursuline as two of the best programs in the state collide.

Ursuline received the opening kickoff and possessed the ball for 14 plays, amassing 64 yards. The Irish converted two third downs — one on a 36-yard connection from Jack Ericson to Will Burney — and a fourth down run by Christian Lynch. However, Fitch stood tall near their goal line to force the turnover on downs.

Fitch took over at their own three-yard line. The Falcons needed 14-plays to move the ball 94-yards which was capped off on a DeShawn Vaughn 26-yard pass play to Jayden Eley. Jamell James carried the ball seven times on the opening drive and accumulated 40 yards on the ground.

On their next drive, Ursuline drove down the field inside the red zone before a fumble ended up being six points for Fitch. D.J. Williams raced 83-yards to extend the Falcon lead to 14-0.

Scoring Chart

Fitch, 14-0 (2nd)

First Quarter

F – Jayden Eley, 26-yard TD catch from DeShawn Vaughn (Josiah Berni kick, 0:22)

Second Quarter

F – DJ Williams, 83-yard fumble return for TD (Berni kick, 10:15)