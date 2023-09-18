AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two old Steel Valley rivals are set to collide this Friday as Ursuline takes its unblemished record into Austintown to face 4-1 Fitch in what should be another instant classic on WKBN’s High School Football Game of the Week.

High School Football Game of the Week

Sept. 22, 2023, at 7 p.m. (Live on MyYTV and WKBN.com)

Ursuline (5-0) at Fitch (4-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 9, 2022 – Fitch, 42-34

Sept. 10, 2021 – Ursuline, 48-47

Sept. 4, 2020 – Fitch, 56-28

Sept. 6, 2019 – Fitch, 27-7

Sept. 7, 2007 – Ursuline, 21-14

Last Meeting

Despite Ursuline’s fourth-quarter rally, Fitch held on to post an impressive 42-34 victory at Stambaugh Stadium last year. The Falcons’ defense forced 4 turnovers, including a pair of 80-plus yard returns for scores (DJ Williams, 83-yard fumble recovery; Cam Smith, 85-yard interception return).

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 45.2; Fitch 35.0

Scoring Defense: Ursuline, 11.0; Fitch, 13.2

Game Notes

-Ursuline has won eight consecutive regular season games.

-The Fighting Irish have not lost a road game since Oct. 1, 2021 (at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 49-14). They’re riding an 8-road game win streak.

-In its last outing, Ursuline’s offense dominated Harding – 56-20 – behind the play of the Irish’s senior quarterback Jack Ericson. No. 4 completed 81% of his tosses for over 200 yards and 3 scores (DC Ferrell 2 TD catches; Devonte Taylor, the other).

-Since 2021, Ursuline has posted an overall record of 26-7 (78.8%).

-Fitch has won its last three games after a 1-point setback to the WPIAL’s Central Valley (36-35) on Aug. 25.

-Last Friday, the Falcons flew to a 41-0 victory against visiting Stow-Munroe Falls. A balanced offensive attack led by DeShawn Vaughn’s 200-yard passing game. DJ Williams scored two rushing touchdowns in the opening quarter and Dan Evans III made his mark twice also in the contest.

-Fitch has strung together 15 straight non-losing seasons; this would be its 16th year in a row. In coach Phil Annarella’s first season at the helm in 2007, the Falcons went 1-9 — that was the last time Fitch suffered through a losing campaign. It’s compiled a 115-49 record since (70.1%).

Upcoming Schedule

Ursuline

Sept. 29 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-1)

Oct. 6 – Villa Angela-St. Joseph (4-1)

Oct. 13 – Chaney (2-2)

Fitch

Oct. 6 – Massillon (5-0)

Oct. 13 – at Boardman (1-4)

Oct. 20 – at Harding (1-4)

