YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline topped Cardinal Mooney 66-49 in Steel Valley Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Irish have now won 15 consecutive games.

Jaden Payne led Ursuline with 17 points and 6 rebounds. Terrance Pankey added 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Dashaun Will added 14 points in the victory.

Jibri Carter led Cardinal Mooney with 15 points. Jaxon Menough and Ashton O’Brien added 13 points in the setback for the Cardinals.

Ursuline improves to 18-1 overall and 5-0 in SVC action.

Cardinal Mooney drops to 11-8 on the season and 1-4 in SVC play.

The Irish and Cardinals will face off in a second consecutive meeting on Monday night at Cardinal Mooney High School.