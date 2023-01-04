YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline held off Cardinal Mooney 45-37 in girls’ high school basketball action on Wednesday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Ursuline’s Alayna Smith led all scorers with 23 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Chelsea Johnson added 12 points in the win for the Irish, while Meredith Gray chipped in with 8 points.

Cardinal Mooney was led by Sophia Diorio who tallied 12 points, while Maria Fire also reached double figures with 11. Sammy Rotunno finished with 7 points in the setback.

Ursuline has now won three straight games, and improves to 7-4 on the season. The Irish will visit Youngstown East on Saturday.

Cardinal Mooney drops to 5-8 on the campaign. The Cardinals return to action on Saturday at home against Chaney.