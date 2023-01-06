YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline topped Chaney 80-65 in Steel Valley Conference action on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

With the win, Ursuline snaps an eight-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with Chaney.

Jaden Payne led all scorers with 24 points, 14 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Terrance Pankey added 17 points while Dashaun Wall added 14 in the win.

Chaney was led by Jason Hewlett who piled up 22 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Josiah Gonzalez tallied 19 points while D’Juan Waller also reached double figures with 11.

Chaney drops to 4-5 on the season. The Cowboys will visit Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday night.

Ursuline has won five straight games overall and improves to 8-1 overall on the season and 1-0 in SVC action. The Irish return to action Tuesday night on the road at Youngstown East.